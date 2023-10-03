Malaysia PM Anwar warns rice hoarders amid price surge

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued a stern warning and threatened to take legal action against anyone found hoarding rice, as the country grapples with the rising price of the food staple.

"I know, some of you are taking advantage by hoarding and keeping [stocks of rice]. I told [Agriculture and Food Security Minister] Mohamad Sabu to reiterate my clear instructions to the enforcing agencies: Should anyone dare to take advantage in [these] difficult times, watch out. We will find you, take legal action and bring you to the courts," Anwar said on Monday during campaigning for a by-election in Pahang state.