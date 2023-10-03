ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Malaysia PM Anwar warns rice hoarders amid price surge

Government will track down offenders and take legal action, he says

Bags of white rice in a hypermarket in Malaysia. Some customers have been shocked to find local rice sold out in shops recently. (Photo by Norman Goh)
NORMAN GOH, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim issued a stern warning and threatened to take legal action against anyone found hoarding rice, as the country grapples with the rising price of the food staple.

"I know, some of you are taking advantage by hoarding and keeping [stocks of rice]. I told [Agriculture and Food Security Minister] Mohamad Sabu to reiterate my clear instructions to the enforcing agencies: Should anyone dare to take advantage in [these] difficult times, watch out. We will find you, take legal action and bring you to the courts," Anwar said on Monday during campaigning for a by-election in Pahang state.

