ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Malaysia and Australia cut rates to counter coronavirus threat

Preventive measures spread among Asia-Pacific central banks

CK TAN, Nikkei staff writer
The coronavirus outbreak is fueling sales of masks in Malaysia but threatens to derail economies in the Asia-Pacific region.   © Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's central bank trimmed its key policy interest rate on Tuesday to 9-year low while Australia cut its to a record low, as the coronavirus outbreak begins to spook the two economies.

Bank Negara Malaysia cut the overnight policy rate 25 basis points to 2.5% -- the second cut since January -- which dropped the rate to its lowest since March 2011.

A majority of 11 economists polled by Nikkei Markets had expected BNM to adjust rates downward after Muhyiddin Yassin ousted then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday in an internal coup, a move widely seen as posing risks to growth.

The bank said in a Tuesday statement that the cut was meant to provide a "more accommodative monetary environment" to support growth ahead of a slowdown.

"Looking ahead, growth, particularly in the first quarter, will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak primarily in the tourism-related and manufacturing sectors," it said.

Malaysia's rate cut followed a 20 billion ringgit ($4.8 billion) fiscal stimulus unveiled last week to cushion the impact from the new coronavirus epidemic, giving workers and businesses more money by reducing pension fund contributions and electricity taxes.

The country's economy grew 3.6% in the final quarter of 2019, marking its smallest expansion in a decade due to weaker exports and a decline in public spending. The government projected 4.8% growth this year -- up from 4.3% in 2019 -- while analysts, including Moody's Investors Service, downgraded forecasts to 4.2%, citing uncertainties over the new government.

Malaysia is likely to be among the hardest hit by the coronavirus, given its close economic ties with China, according to Capital Economics. With global growth at risk, Malaysia's fiscal measures are unlikely to avert a sharp slowdown, said the research firm, forecasting another cut at the bank's next meeting in May.

Natixis Asia Research expects the fiscal support to be delayed due to ongoing political turmoil, which is also limiting Malaysia's ability to deal with the coronavirus. According to a statement by senior economist Trinh Nguyen, this "means monetary policy will need to step in to help."

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Australia cut its official rate as expected on Tuesday by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5%. Central bank Gov. Philip Lowe said the cut was a "decision to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak."

Economists expect RBA to reduce the rate to 0.25% by the summer.

The bank had already said the virus would likely slow growth by 0.2% in the first quarter. But Lowe further warned that the virus would likely affect domestic consumption as well. "GDP growth in the March quarter is likely to be noticeably weaker than earlier expected," he said.

In February, the central banks of Thailand and the Philippines also trimmed key policy rates by 25 basis points each to 1% and 3.75%, respectively, also due to fears over the coronavirus.

On Monday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development slashed its global growth forecast for 2020 to 2.4%, down from its earlier projection of 2.9%. It also warned in a statement that this could slip further to 1.5% if the virus spreads across the wider Asia-Pacific region and into advanced economies. "Containment measures and loss of confidence would ... drive some countries into recession, including Japan and the euro area," the statement read.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media