Economy

Malaysia and Thailand GDP outlooks cut as China slows: JCER

Economists also warn that El Nino's swelter will impact India and Indonesia

A port along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok: Lackluster exports are dragging down Thailand's economic forecast.   © Reuters
CHIHIRO ISHIKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

TOKYO -- Economists have downgraded this year's growth forecast for Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand due to declining China-bound exports and other factors, according to a quarterly survey compiled by the Japan Center for Economic Research and Nikkei.

The JCER and Nikkei, which conducted the latest economic outlook survey for Asian economies from Sept. 1 to Sept. 21, received 37 responses from economists and analysts in the five major members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations -- Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand -- as well as from India.

