ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Malaysia holds key interest rate steady despite COVID lockdown

Some economists expected a cut to ease economic pressure as infections surge

A soldier wearing a face mask enforces coronavirus restrictions in Kuala Lumpur on Jan. 13.   © Reuters
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, defying the expectations of some economists who had predicted an effort to ease pressure from soaring COVID-19 infections and a renewed lockdown.

The central bank's monetary policy committee, in a statement, said it was holding the overnight policy rate at 1.75%. The bank had already cut the rate four times since January last year, when the coronavirus crisis emerged.

"For Malaysia, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the introduction of targeted containment measures has affected the recovery momentum in the fourth quarter of 2020," the central bank said. But it added: "While near-term growth will be affected by the re-introduction of stricter containment measures, the impact will be less severe than that experienced in 2020."

The bank said it projects the economic trajectory will improve from the second quarter onward. "The improvement will be driven by the recovery in global demand, turnaround in public and private sector expenditure amid continued support from policy measures, and higher production from existing and new manufacturing and mining facilities," it explained.

"The rollout of vaccines in the coming months will also lift sentiments."

Before Wednesday's decision, a Reuters poll showed nine of 15 economists predicting a cut to 1.5%, with one expecting an even bigger reduction to 1.25%. But opinions were divided: A Bloomberg survey of 24 economists showed them split on the likelihood of central bank action.

The current benchmark rate of 1.75% is the result of two 25-basis-point cuts last January and March, followed by a 50-point reduction in May and another 25-point move in July.

Malaysia's economy was hit hard in 2020 by a nearly three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus. Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in the first quarter but plunged 17.1% in the second, followed by a 2.7% contraction in the third. The fourth quarter GDP is expected to remain in the negative but show improvement thanks to a gradual reopening toward the end of the year.

Since late December, however, Malaysia has seen daily new COVID-19 cases skyrocket, surpassing the 4,000 mark -- up from the high triple digits in October. As of Tuesday, total cases stood at 165,371 with 619 deaths.

The latest wave of infections has prompted Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's government to impose lockdowns in all but one state. With the king's consent, Muhyiddin this month also declared a state of emergency that could last until August, putting off an election that had appeared imminent.

The unemployment rate was already expected to swell to 5.5% -- the equivalent of 860,000 people -- by end of 2020, and is likely to worsen as a result of the new restrictions on economic activity.

The government has announced over $75 billion of stimulus plans, estimated to double its fiscal deficit to 6% based on over $12 billion worth of direct injections.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close