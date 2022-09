KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's central bank raised the key interest rate by another 25 basis points to 2.50% on Thursday in a move to tame growing inflationary pressure and align with hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The central bank's monetary policy committee, which meets every two months, has hiked rates for three consecutive meetings since May totaling 75 basis points -- the first time the country has seen three consecutive rate hikes in over a decade.