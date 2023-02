KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian government on Friday proposed a revised budget worth 388.1 billion ringgit ($87.5 billion) for 2023, surpassing the initial budget allocation of 372.34 billion ringgit laid out by the previous government in October.

This will be Anwar's first budget as prime minister and finance minister, and the feedback on the revised package will set the tone on his government's approval rating ahead of several state elections as their terms expire this year.