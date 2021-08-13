Malaysia's GDP grows 16.1% in Q2 but COVID darkens outlook

KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian economy grew 16.1% on the year in the second quarter of 2021, the central bank announced on Friday -- a consolation for a Southeast Asian country facing relentless COVID-19 infections, lingering movement restrictions and persistent political uncertainty.

But at the same time, the bank sharply cut its full-year gross domestic product growth target to 3.0% to 4.0%, versus the initial 6.0% to 7.5% range.

The result for the April-June period marks the first GDP growth since the first quarter of 2020, when the economy expanded 0.7%. The latest figure is also a correction from the steep 17.1% decline in the corresponding second quarter of last year. It comfortably beat a median estimate of 20 economists polled by Reuters, who predicted 14.3% expansion for the second term.

After a full-year contraction of 5.6% for 2020, GDP was down 0.5% on the year in the first quarter of 2021.

Malaysia's Ambank Research, which had estimated second-quarter growth between 11% and 13%, said in a note that the expansion was supported by higher industrial production and exports. Industrial production was up 25.9% in the second quarter, compared to 4% in the first, while exports rose 44% year on year. But much remains uncertain.

"The outlook for the second half of 2021 will depend on the vaccination speed, management of COVID-19 cases, reopening of the economy, stimulus measures and domestic stability," said the research house.

Malaysia's pace of vaccinations has picked up considerably, with around 30% of the population having received two doses and another 21% or so having had one, according to Our World in Data.

But since COVID-19 was detected in the country in February 2020 and the government imposed its first movement control order that March, Malaysia has never fully reopened. Its major economic center, the Greater Klang Valley which includes Kuala Lumpur, remains under a lockdown where non-essential businesses are not allowed to operate. The restrictions remain a major drag on an economy that depends heavily on micro, small and midsize enterprises.

Unemployment has also surged since the initial movement control order. As of June 2021, the rate stood at 4.8%, or equivalent to about 770,000 people, according to the Department of Statistics.

And despite the economic sacrifices, the country is still fighting a deadly COVID-19 wave that has severely strained the health system. Malaysia reported a record 21,668 cases on Thursday. Almost 1.4 million have been diagnosed since the start of the pandemic, of which 250,000 are active. About 11,500 deaths have been blamed on the virus.

Since March 2020, the Muhyiddin Yassin-led government has dished out almost 530 billion ringgit ($127 billion) in various economic stimulus packages to soften the pandemic's impact. Adding to the pall over the economy, however, is the prime minister's own hazy future. After repeated attempts by the opposition and erstwhile coalition allies to bring down the government, Muhyiddin is currently expected to face a no-confidence vote in parliament on Sept. 7.

Neighboring Singapore earlier this week revised up its second-quarter GDP growth to 14.7%, and also upgraded its full-year forecast to 6% to 7%. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines reported quarterly growth of 11.8%, Indonesia logged 7.1% and Vietnam 6.6%.