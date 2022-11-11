Malaysia's Q3 GDP grew 14.2%, highest in over a year

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's gross domestic product grew 14.2% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, its central bank announced on Friday, signaling economic recovery from the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic, although fear of a global slowdown remains.

After Malaysia's economy expanded 5% and 8.9% in the first and second quarters, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing Southeast Asian economies post-pandemic, growth in the July-September period further accelerated, hitting the highest rate of growth since the second quarter of 2021, when the economy expanded 15.9%, according to the central bank's statistics.