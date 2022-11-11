ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Malaysia's Q3 GDP grew 14.2%, highest in over a year

Growth beat forecasts with strong exports, accelerated from previous quarters

The third-quarter growth rate signals Malaysia's economic recovery from the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.   © Getty Images
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's gross domestic product grew 14.2% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, its central bank announced on Friday, signaling economic recovery from the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic, although fear of a global slowdown remains.

After Malaysia's economy expanded 5% and 8.9% in the first and second quarters, positioning it as one of the fastest-growing Southeast Asian economies post-pandemic, growth in the July-September period further accelerated, hitting the highest rate of growth since the second quarter of 2021, when the economy expanded 15.9%, according to the central bank's statistics.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close