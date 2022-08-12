ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Malaysia's economy expanded 8.9% in Q2 as global demand recovers

GDP bounces back after easing of COVID-related restrictions in April

According to Malaysia's central bank, the economy expanded by as much as 16.5% in June.   © Getty Images
P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia's gross domestic product grew 8.9% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year, its central bank announced on Friday, signaling economic recovery from the two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic, although fear of a global slowdown remains.

After Malaysia's economy expanded 5% in the first quarter of 2022 -- positioning it as one of the fastest-growing Southeast Asian economies post-pandemic, growth in the April-June period accelerated. According to the central bank, the economy expanded by as much as 16.5% in June.

