ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Economy

Malaysia set to issue second samurai bond, Mahathir says

Japan offers access to 'cheap money' to repay debt and fund infrastructure

P PREM KUMAR, Nikkei staff writer
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and Japanese leader Shinzo Abe: Their governments are arranging another samurai bond issuance.    © Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia is currently negotiating to issue a Japanese government-backed "samurai" yen bond for the second time, planning to use the funds to repay debt and build infrastructure, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad confirmed on Monday.

Mahathir said Japan has agreed to a second issuance with a lower interest rate than the 0.65% imposed on the first 10-year, 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion) bond sold in March 2019.

"Yes, Japan is making available a very cheap loan at below 0.65%, now it will be even lower," he told reporters. "We are studying how we can use this cheap money to overcome our financial problems."

The same day, The Malaysian Reserve business daily quoted Japan's ambassador to Malaysia, Makio Miyagawa, as saying that the two countries were in talks for a second samurai bond after the success of the first edition. Miyagawa reportedly said both Mahathir and Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had expressed eagerness for another round.

"We are now working very hard to reduce the interest rate," Miyagawa was quoted as saying. "The amount of the bond could be similar, depending on the Finance Ministry, but the interest rate would surely be a substantially smaller figure."

For the initial samurai bond, Mizuho Bank, HSBC Bank Malaysia and Daiwa Capital Markets collaborated with Affin Hwang Investment Bank as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The bond was issued using funds from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and was the largest such sovereign bond issuance in the market at the time.

Mahathir previously explained that yen-denominated bonds would allow Malaysia to capitalize on the exchange rate variance between the Japanese currency and the dollar, helping to lessen his country's debt burden and fund infrastructure projects.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media