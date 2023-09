KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said his government would allocate nearly $2 billion to an ambitious industrialization plan to transform the economy.

Anwar said the New Industrialization Master Plan (NIMP) 2030 will require an estimated total investment of 95 billion ringgit ($20.5 billion) over the next seven years and that his government would provide about 10% of that to help catalyze the process and mobilize private equity, capital and financial markets.