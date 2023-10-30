Maldives' new president set to take office as debt alarms intensify

MALE -- When the Maldives' President-elect Mohamed Muizzu takes office on Nov. 17, he will immediately face a rising tide of warnings on the risk of a debt crisis in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The World Bank was among the latest to sound the alarm over the South Asian nation's ballooning foreign debt payments. Barely a week after Muizzu won the Sept. 30 presidential runoff against incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the bank pointed out that by 2026, the $5.4 billion Maldivian economy will have to service a record $1.07 billion in external debt.