Modi faces tougher challenge as India's economy slows to 5-year low

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth rate slowed to a five-year low, the government said on Friday, putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term to quickly deliver on promised reforms for which he won a strong voter mandate in recent elections.

The report came hours after Modi named former Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the country's new finance minister. Sitharaman now faces the tough tasks of steering the economy through crises in the financial and agriculture sectors and helping to revive private investment.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, the government said GDP was estimated to have expanded 6.8%, compared with 7.2% in the previous 12-month period. That was the slowest annual growth rate since the year ending March 2014 of 6.4%.

For the January-March quarter, growth was 5.8%, lower than neighboring China's 6.4% for the same period, meaning that India lost its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy in the three months ending March.

The dip in the growth rate, especially for the fourth quarter, was sharper than most economists expected.

This shows that there was "a significant demand slowdown," Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at the State Bank of India, or SBI, the country's largest public-sector lender, told CNBC TV-18.

The SBI had expected growth of 6.1% in the quarter, while a Reuters poll had forecast 6.3%.

"The big concern is that the slowdown appears to continue even in [the ongoing financial year] and we expect the economy to grow at below 7% for the second straight year," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor of economics at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, adding that there is a need for improving the quality of public expenditures.

Economists said arresting the economic slowdown will be the primary concern for Modi -- who took the oath of office on Thursday -- in his second term.

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at the Fitch Group's India Ratings and Research, which had predicted 6.9% growth for the whole year and 6.3% for the fourth quarter, told the Nikkei Asian Review that "the overall challenge [facing the Modi government] is to revive the economy."

Sinha said issues requiring immediate attention include reviving private corporate investment, dealing with the distressed rural sector and addressing financial sector woes in banks and other finance companies.

An economic outlook survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry released on Thursday predicted fourth-quarter growth at 6.5%. For the current financial year beginning April 1 it has forecast growth of 7.1%, while is expects an expansion of 7.2% for the year starting April 1, 2020.

"Respondents highlighted the distress in agrarian and rural economy as major concern areas," the federation said. "They were undivided on the need for checking the ongoing distress in the sectors through a more structured reform approach that relies on solid policy measures [covering production, warehousing, infrastructural needs, irrigation, etc.], rather than the use of quick fix measures [like rolling out doles and farm loan waivers]."

Modi's government, which swept a general election held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, is also faced with the task of creating employment in a country of 1.3 billion people of which roughly 12 million enter the job market every year.

Meanwhile, the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, is widely expected to cut its key interest rate -- which currently stands at 6% -- for the third time this year at its meeting next week. The central bank lowered the rate by 25 basis points each in February and April.

"The current high real interest rates are severely acting as an impediment to investment," a recent SBI report said, adding that it is "penciling a larger rate cut" of 35 to 50 basis points at the next policy meeting.

Separately, India's unemployment rate for the year ending March 2018 stood at 6.1%, according to government data on jobs also released on Friday. The figure was leaked in January to a local newspaper, which had reported that it was the highest unemployment rate in 45 years.

Nikkei staff writer Nupur Shaw in New Delhi contributed to this article.