Modi faces tougher challenge in 2nd term as India's growth softens

NEW DELHI -- India's economic growth slowed considerably in the January-March quarter, putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term to quickly deliver on promised reforms for which he won a strong voter mandate in recent elections.

The official estimates on gross domestic product were released on Friday, hours after Modi named former Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the country's new finance minister. Sitharaman now faces the tough task of steering the economy through crises in the financial and agriculture sectors and by helping revive private investment.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, the government on Friday said the GDP was estimated to have expanded 6.8%, compared with 7.2% in the previous 12-month period. That was the slowest annual growth rate in five years.

Fourth-quarter growth was 5.8%, lower than neighboring China's 6.4% for the same period, meaning that India lost its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy in the three months ending March.

A Reuters poll had forecast 6.3% growth for the quarter, while a research report by the State Bank of India, or SBI, the country's largest public-sector lender, expected 6.1%. The slowdown was blamed on such factors as weaker consumption and subdued private investment.

An economic outlook survey by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry released on Thursday predicted fourth-quarter growth at 6.5%. For the current financial year beginning April 1 it has forecast growth of 7.1%, while is expects an expansion of 7.2% for the year starting April 1, 2020.

"Respondents highlighted the distress in agrarian and rural economy as major concern areas," the federation said. "They were undivided on the need for checking the ongoing distress in the sectors through a more structured reform approach that relies on solid policy measures [covering production, warehousing, infrastructural needs, irrigation, etc.], rather than the use of quick fix measures [like rolling out doles and farm loan waivers]."

Arresting the slowdown and reviving the economy will be the main challenge for Modi -- who took the oath of office on Thursday -- and his administration in its second term. Among the key challenges, according to India Ratings and Research, a Fitch Group company, are the revival of investment, the resolution of the credit freeze witnessed by the non-banking financial sector and the worsening of the global trade environment.

Modi's government, which swept a general election held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, is also faced with the tough task of creating employment in a country of 1.3 billion people of which roughly 12 million enter the job market every year.

Meanwhile, the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, is widely expected to cut its key interest rate -- which currently stands at 6% -- for the third time this year at its meeting next week. The central bank lowered the rate by 25 basis points each in February and April.

"The current high real interest rates are severely acting as an impediment to investment," the SBI report said, adding that it is "penciling a larger rate cut" of 35 to 50 basis points at the next policy meeting.