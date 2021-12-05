1 dead, over 40 injured as volcano erupts in East Java, Indonesia

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- At least one person died and more than 40 people were injured as s volcano in Indonesia's East Java Province erupted Saturday afternoon, forcing residents in villages and cities nearby to evacuate, local authorities said.
