Natural disasters

1 dead, over 40 injured as volcano erupts in East Java, Indonesia

Local people affected by the eruption of Semeru mount volcano are evacuated at Sumberwuluh village in Lumajang regency, East Java province   © Reuters
| Indonesia

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- At least one person died and more than 40 people were injured as s volcano in Indonesia's East Java Province erupted Saturday afternoon, forcing residents in villages and cities nearby to evacuate, local authorities said.

