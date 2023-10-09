ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Natural disasters

Afghans continue to dig out the dead after quake kills over 2,000

Survivor says villagers don't need food, but shovels to excavate bodies

A boy cries as he sits next to debris in the aftermath of an earthquake in the district of Zinda Jan, in Herat, Afghanistan, on Oct. 8.   © Reuters
KHUDAI NOOR NASAR, Contributing writer | Afghanistan

KABUL -- Noor Ahmad was busy Sunday digging out dead bodies after a powerful earthquake devastated Kushkak in a far-flung village in Herat province, Afghanistan. The 42-year-old says more than 375 people have been lost there, with more dead under rubble.

"Everyone was under the rubble and screaming for help when I arrived here," Noor told Nikkei Asia by phone. "I was busy to excavate other family members when I heard my son's screams for help. I told him, I can't help you, as I am busy to help others."

