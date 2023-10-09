Afghans continue to dig out the dead after quake kills over 2,000

KABUL -- Noor Ahmad was busy Sunday digging out dead bodies after a powerful earthquake devastated Kushkak in a far-flung village in Herat province, Afghanistan. The 42-year-old says more than 375 people have been lost there, with more dead under rubble.

"Everyone was under the rubble and screaming for help when I arrived here," Noor told Nikkei Asia by phone. "I was busy to excavate other family members when I heard my son's screams for help. I told him, I can't help you, as I am busy to help others."