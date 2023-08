TOKYO -- A major earthquake in the Tokyo metropolitan area would likely disrupt the capital's medical care system, with more than 60% of hospitals saying they would have reduced capacity due to likely staff shortages and facility damage.

Nikkei surveyed 167 hospitals in Tokyo and the surrounding prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba that are designated as disaster response hospitals. Of the 107 that responded, 73 had capacity estimates in a disaster.