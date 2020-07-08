ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Natural disasters

Death toll tops 50 as Japan boosts rescue efforts in flooded areas

In pictures: Torrential rains devastate southwestern Japan

More feared dead in southwest Japan floods, 25 fatalities so far

Torrential rain triggers massive flooding in southwestern Japan

Natural disasters

Deadly Japan floods halt factories across industrial base Kyushu

Production stoppages hit Toyota, Panasonic and Toto

Heavy rains flooded many parts of the Kyushu island in southern Japan.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/KITAKYUSHU, Japan -- Torrential rains in southwestern Japan forced more plants to close Tuesday as floodwaters poured into factories, knocked out power and threatened to cover roads.

Heavy rains are expected to move toward western and central Japan through Wednesday morning, hitting the greater Osaka and Nagoya regions and threatening further business disruptions and property damage. 

Three Toyota Motor factories remained shut Tuesday in Fukuoka Prefecture as a precaution. The plants produce Lexus luxury cars and other vehicles for Japan's top automaker. Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu Motor stopped some production for part of the day.

Plant closures spread across a broad range of industries after flooding that has killed more than 50 people on the island of Kyushu, a key manufacturing base for Japanese companies that have contended with disasters there before -- including powerful earthquakes in 2016.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting's plant in the Fukuoka Prefecture city of Omuta suffered water damage. Mitsubishi Chemical halted production in Omuta after floodwaters disabled a transformer station, interrupting the power supply.

Toilet maker Toto stopped production at a subsidiary in Fukuoka Prefecture amid concerns that floodwaters would cut off access roads. Canon halted work at a digital camera factory in Nagasaki Prefecture out of concern for employee safety. Panasonic stopped production of capacitors, an electronic component, in Kumamoto Prefecture.

The rains, which have caused rivers to overrun levees and triggered deadly mudslides, have disrupted deliveries by Japan Post, Nippon Express and Yamato Transport.

Toyota and Daihatsu plan to restart the affected factories on Wednesday. No damage was suffered at the plants.

Read Next

Latest On Natural disasters

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close