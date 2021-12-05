Death toll rises to 13 in volcano eruption on Indonesia's Java

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The death toll from a volcanic eruption Saturday on Indonesia's main island of Java has risen to 13, the country's disaster agency said Sunday.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Abdul Muhari said about 70 people have been injured, mostly suffering from burns, after Mt. Semeru, located in East Java Province's Lumajang Regency, erupted.

Lumajang Vice Regent Indah Amperawati said that 300 families of Curah Kobokan Village, which had been totally damaged by the eruption, have been displaced.

The 3,676-meter-high volcano, located about 850 kilometers southeast of capital Jakarta, last erupted in January. Its eruption in 1994 killed two people.

Java Island has numerous active volcanoes, of which Mt. Semeru is the highest one.