Earthquake rocks Japan off coast of Fukushima Prefecture

TOKYO -- A 7.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Saturday by the Japan Meteorological Agency at 23:08 JST with an epicenter off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.

The agency said there is no risk of a tsunami, but there could be fluctuations in sea levels. The area in northeastern Japan suffered a devastating Tohoku quake in 2011 that severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

The epicenter had a depth of about 60 km. Among the hardest hit areas is the city of Soma in Fukushima, roughly 40 km north of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and the Zao ski resort in Miyagi Prefecture. There were reports of landslides at multiple locations.

After midnight, multiple aftershocks were observed, ranging in magnitude from 3.8 to 4.1.

The government set up an emergency response team in the situation room of the prime minister’s office. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato arrived at the prime minister's office 20 minutes after the earthquake. Suga instructed staff to coordinate emergency response with local municipalities and to quickly share information with the public.

According to Japan Atomic Power Company, no abnormalities have been observed at the Tokai No. 2 Nuclear Power Plant in Ibaraki Prefecture. Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, said early Sunday that no damage has been found at its Fukushima Daiichi and Fukushima Daini nuclear plants nor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant in Niigata Prefecture.

Tepco reported power outages at 809,000 homes in its service area, Tohoku Electric Power said there were outages at 90,000 homes as fossil-fuel power plants went offline.