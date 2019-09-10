Exodus begins for over 10,000 stranded at Narita airport

TOKYO -- More than 13,000 people spent the night at Narita International Airport waiting for more train and bus services to be restored after one of the strongest typhoons in recent years to batter Japan's capital region.

All train lines are expected to resume operation early Tuesday morning, which will help clear out the crowds at the main international gateway to Tokyo.

Water, light meals and sleeping bags were distributed to stranded passengers, who numbered about 13,330 as of 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. About 240 mobile phone chargers were set up across the airport as well.

The number of stuck travelers went as high as 14,000 as of 10:30 p.m. the night before, according to the airport operator.

Among them was Jennifer, a 25-year-old American who arrived at Narita before 4 p.m. on Monday. She said she spent the night at the airport sitting on the lobby floor and wasn't able to get any sleep.

After her connecting flight to Taiwan was cancelled, airport staff did not provide Jennifer with any information. Right now, she just wanted to head to a Tokyo hotel and take a shower, she said.

Stranded passengers bed down in sleeping bags at Narita International Airport. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)

Just under 640,000 homes remained without power as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, mainly in Chiba Prefecture where Narita is located, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings. While the company is working to restore service, some are not expected to get back online until Wednesday.

Narita become cut off from Tokyo on Monday after dangerous conditions forced East Japan Railway and Keisei Electric Railway halted trains to and from the airport, located 57 km from the city center. Bus service was suspended as well.

Transportation began to be restored only in the late afternoon, when the arrival lobby was already packed with returning travelers. Flights continued to arrive past 10 p.m.

A 32-year-old office worker said that when she arrived at Narita at around 2:30 p.m. from a trip to the U.S., the lobby was so crowded she could hardly move. About 100 people were in line for a taxi, she said.

"I can't believe I can't leave the airport," she said. "This is the first time something like this has happened to me."

Stranded passengers weighed their options for continuing their journey on Sept. 9. (Photo by Kei Higuchi)

Typhoon Faxai disrupted travel throughout Tokyo as well. JR East suspended all non-bullet trains early Monday morning. While the company had planned to resume service around 8 a.m., trains on the heavily traveled Yamanote loop line did not start running until after 10 a.m.

Several lines will not resume operations until Tuesday. The suspension affected 2.78 million people.

The typhoon killed at least three. Over 50 were injured, including in neighboring Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, and 140 houses have been damaged.