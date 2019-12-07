ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

Flooded Japan bullet train yard to be raised 10 meters

Nagano facility had been flagged for risk of once-a-millennium deluge

RIHO NAGAO, Nikkei staff writer
Waterlogged bullet trains contributed to over $100 million in damages for railway operator JR East. (Photo by Akira Kodaka)

TOKYO -- Stung by the experience of October's powerful typhoon, East Japan Railway will lift key parts of a holding yard for shinkansen bullet trains by roughly 10 meters next year to prevent damage from floods, Nikkei has learned.

The work at the rail yard in Nagano, northwest of Tokyo, could run into the billions of yen (1 billion yen equals $9.1 million), according to construction-industry estimates.

Torrential rains unleashed by Typhoon Hagibis swelled the Chikuma River near the rail yard, submerging 120 shinkansen cars in about 4 meters of water.

The deluge caused 11.8 billion yen in damage, including the loss of the flooded cars. A section of the Hokuriku Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo with Kanazawa was shut down for about two weeks because of damaged electrical equipment.

To prevent a repeat, JR East will raise facilities housing transformer substations and communications equipment by 10 meters. This height aligns with the city of Nagano's hazard map, which points to the potential for such a flood once a millennium.

When the Nagano yard opened in 1997, critical equipment was raised by what turned out to be an inadequate 2 meters.

There are no plans to raise the tracks themselves, owing to the complexity. Instead, trains stationed at the Nagano facility will be moved to other rail yards or train stations before floods hit.

JR East leases the Nagano yard from the Japan Railway Construction, Transport and Technology Agency. A portion of repair costs will be covered by insurance taken out by JR East, with the public agency picking up the rest. Construction costs to raise equipment above flood levels will be assessed later.

JR East -- which also operates Tokyo's busy Yamanote commuter rail line -- will consider similar projects at five other bullet train yards with flood-prone areas, based on local hazard maps.

