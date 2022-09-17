ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

In flooded Pakistan, 11m people deal with severe food insecurity

Nation pays price of global warming, U.N. World Food Program official says

Pakistanis wade through flooded fields on Sept. 4 in Balochistan: The U.N.'s World Food Program plans to bring food aid to 2 million people by mid-October but is still raising money.   © Photo courtesy of WFP/Balach Jamali
TAMAYO MUTO, Nikkei staff writer | Pakistan

TOKYO -- At least 11 million Pakistanis, 5% of the country's population, are facing severe food shortages due to heavy rains and subsequent flooding that started in June, and the number of people going without sufficient sustenance is likely to expand, Rathi PalaKrishnan, deputy director of the World Food Program in Pakistan, told Nikkei Asia.

In an online interview on Friday, the U.N. food agency official said 59 districts in the South Asian nation had been declared calamity-hit, and "in those 59 districts, 11 million people are severely food insecure. [But now] the number of calamity-hit districts has gone up from 59 to 81. So for sure the 11 million has increased."

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close