In pictures: Devastation in Turkey and Syria

TOKYO -- The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated large swaths of southeastern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday morning has left more than 4,300 people dead and flattened thousands of buildings. Rescue workers have been working feverishly to locate survivors amid the rubble, sometimes even using their bare hands, but the death toll from the massive earthquake is expected to rise. At least 185 aftershocks have been recorded in Turkey, the largest of which had a magnitude of 6.6.

The photos shown here were taken on Feb. 6 unless otherwise noted.

A man carries a girl to safety in Jandaris, Syria.

Rescue workers search for survivors buried under rubble in Al Atarib, Syria, in this picture obtained from social media.

A woman carries wood from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras province, Turkey.

People comb through rubble searching for survivors in Kahramanmaras province, Turkey.

Men pry up a chunk of a collapsed structure in Adana, Turkey.

Civilians and rescue workers dig among the ruins of a collapsed building in Harem, Syria.

The town of Pazarcik, in Turkey's Kahramanmaras province, lies partially destroyed after the earthquake.

Rescue workers probe the site of a collapsed building in Iskenderun, Hatay province, Turkey.

An excavator works through the ruins of a building in Adana, Turkey.

People rest under a makeshift covering amid the ruins of a building in Hatay province, Turkey.

Search and rescue efforts continue in Kahramanmaras province, Turkey, on Feb. 7.

People warm themselves around a bonfire in Pazarcik, Kahramanmaras province, Turkey.