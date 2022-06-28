India's Assam floods overwhelm disaster management efforts

GAWHATI, India -- When 42-year-old Manoj Talukdar returned to his home in Medhikuchi in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, he found everything washed away -- his house, along with the six cows and more than 2,000 chickens that had been his family's only source of income.

"I have lost my life's savings," said Talukdar, who had spent 20 years building one of the biggest farms in the village. "I have nothing left now."

Talukdar and thousands of others are tallying up the damage after flooding in recent weeks that has inundated around 750 sq. km of cropland. As of Tuesday, 135 people had been reported killed in Assam, where the state disaster management authority says 4.5 million people in 30 districts have been affected by flooding this year. Floods have also wreaked havoc in neighboring Bangladesh, killing dozens and displacing large numbers.

In Assam, over 200,000 people are reported to have fled to 600 relief camps. The deputy commissioner of the state's Bajali district, Cauvery Barkakati, told Nikkei Asia that villagers usually want to go back to check on their livestock and are reluctant to stay in tents for long. "We are also making collective efforts for relief and other basic necessities," she said.

Assam's unique topography, climate and socioeconomic conditions make it especially vulnerable. The Brahmaputra River is both a lifeline and a threat, causing misery with every monsoon in about 20 of the state's 32 districts. The National Commission on Floods says 40% of the state is prone to flooding.

As the summer monsoons on the Indian subcontinent have just started, local residents worry further inundation is still to come.

But many say that nature is not the only culprit behind the region's woes. Locals and experts blame climate change along with official ineptitude, including ill-planned dams and embankments that stop minor floods but fail to prevent larger ones.

"I have never seen such destruction before," Talukdar said. "We've witnessed floods but this year was the most horrific."

In a master plan for the river compiled in 1982, the statutory body Brahmaputra Board suggested that dams and reservoirs be built to mitigate floods. However, opposition to dam proposals led to the suspension of several projects.

Assam's Water Resources Ministry has focused on short-term measures, like the construction of embankments to curb the annual disasters. Successive governments have built embankments and repaired them after floods damaged or washed them away in a perpetual cycle. The ministry says on its website that over 4,000 km of embankments have been built, and that these and other structures "have provided reasonable protection" to about half the flood-prone areas of the state.

But Mahesh Deka, a local journalist, said that unplanned hill cutting, encroachment near riverbanks, and illegal mining have become contributors to flash floods and landslides in many parts of Assam. "The government doesn't plan till the water level reaches to our heads," he said. "They do not do anything all year and start rescuing people when floods reach our homes."

Deka said successive governments have promised to prevent floods but they still follow traditional methods that actually do little.

Mirza Zulfiqur Rahman, a researcher at the Institute of Chinese Studies, Delhi who focuses on water issues, also pointed to unplanned development in the northeast as a reason why flooding has been so bad.

"In the pursuit of economic connectivity, the government is disrupting ecological connectivity," he said. "If you don't balance between two and don't do proper assessments, you will not stop such devastations."

The Indian Air Force drops relief goods from a plane over flood-affected areas of Assam on June 23. © Indian Air Force via Reuters

While the Water Resources Ministry says it has also been implementing flood warning measures, Rahman said authorities mainly propose structural measures and have not been doing enough in other respects, such as forecasting, profiling and regulating reservoirs.

"They should sit with the communities to initiate a conversation around flood mitigation. That is not happening," he said.

Meanwhile, aid workers are focused on the still-unfolding emergency.

Tanya Lashkar, an activist, said there is no drinking water, no electricity and no connectivity in most parts of Assam, including main towns that were not generally this affected in the past.

"Relief workers are getting SOS messages from pregnant ladies and dialysis patients and they are unable to help everyone, as the connectivity to medical hospitals is blocked," she said.

Packets of food and essentials were being airdropped by Indian Air force helicopters. But Lashkar said that "to rehabilitate the displaced, there's no concrete policy by the government."

The Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre's displacement monitoring tool shows Assam as the only area in India where people are displaced due to disasters and are living in camps.