TOKYO -- Tokyo marked the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake on Friday. The earthquake that hit central Tokyo at 11:58 a.m. on Sept. 1, 1923, registered magnitude 7.9. Fires triggered by the quake were initially localized. How did they turn into infernos that burned down 40% of the Japanese capital?

Here is a reconstruction of how the fires lasted for 46 hours, based on records.