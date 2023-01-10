Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia: EMSC

(Reuters) -- A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.
Temblor detected in Tanimbar region
