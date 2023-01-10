ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Natural disasters

Magnitude 7.7 earthquake strikes Indonesia: EMSC

Temblor detected in Tanimbar region

A beach during sunset in Bali, Indonesia. A quake struck the country's Tanimbar region on Jan. 10.   © Reuters
| Indonesia

(Reuters) -- A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck the Tanimbar region in Indonesia on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometers below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

