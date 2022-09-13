ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

Pakistan faces hunger crisis as floods wash away crops, livestock

Damage risks compounding inflation and further straining government coffers

Flood victims receive boiled rice from relief workers in Charsadda, Pakistan, in late August. The deluge has had a devastating impact on the country's rice and other crops.   © Reuters
MIFRAH HAQ, Contributing writer | Pakistan

KARACHI -- Pakistan's farmers and policymakers are beginning to count the agricultural costs of the floods that have wreaked destruction across the country, bracing themselves for an unprecedented food crisis.

Officials estimate that more than 800,000 hectares of farmland have been wiped out by the flooding, which followed unusually heavy summer downpours. For many, this raises the risk of starvation in a nation of 225 million people that is already grappling with record 27.3% inflation. It also looks likely to upend the government's budget goals and further strain its shaky foreign reserves.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close