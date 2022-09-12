ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

Pakistan floods disrupt health care for 650,000 pregnant women

Experts warn of dire risks as expectant mothers recount harrowing experiences

The severe flooding in Pakistan has not only cut off access to prenatal care, but also raised fears over the health of babies born in harsh conditions. (Photo by Jamaima Afridi)
KANIKA GUPTA and JAMAIMA AFRIDI, Contributing writers | Pakistan

COLOMBO/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan -- The catastrophic floods that have upended life in Pakistan are posing unique threats to women, including well over half a million expectant mothers, aid officials have warned. 

A combination of unprecedented rainfall and melting glaciers has inundated a huge swath of the country in recent weeks, claiming over 1,300 lives while destroying millions of homes and crops. The government has said that more than 30 million people have been affected in some way. The severity has been widely blamed on climate change, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying on a visit to Pakistan over the weekend that he had "never seen climate carnage on this scale."

