Pakistan floods disrupt health care for 650,000 pregnant women

COLOMBO/DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan -- The catastrophic floods that have upended life in Pakistan are posing unique threats to women, including well over half a million expectant mothers, aid officials have warned.

A combination of unprecedented rainfall and melting glaciers has inundated a huge swath of the country in recent weeks, claiming over 1,300 lives while destroying millions of homes and crops. The government has said that more than 30 million people have been affected in some way. The severity has been widely blamed on climate change, with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying on a visit to Pakistan over the weekend that he had "never seen climate carnage on this scale."