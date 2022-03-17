Powerful quakes off Fukushima rock Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO -- Massive earthquakes rocked Japan as the clock was about to hit midnight Wednesday with northeastern Japan hit hardest.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning and cautioned citizens to be careful of buildings collapsing. A 20-centimeter tsunami later reached Ishinomaki port in Miyagi, according to the agency.

One of the quakes registered a magnitude of 7.3, the agency said, and it was as high as an upper 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.

A bullet train on the Tohoku Shinkansen line with 100 on board was reported to have derailed, but no injuries were reported.

Public broadcaster NHK reported about 2 million households were without power and that Tokyo Electric Power Company was checking reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

There were two large earthquakes, at 11:34 p.m. and 11:36 p.m., and it was with the latter that parts of Tokyo experienced a blackout.

In Tokyo's normally bustling Kochijoji district, a complete blackout knocked the lights out at the station, restaurants, convenience stores and entire residential areas.

The lights are out at Kichijoji Station in Tokyo after a powerful earthquake struck Japan on March 16. (Photo by Ken Moriyasu)

Residents in older apartments came out onto the street fearing buildings collapsing. Many used lights on their smartphones as flashlights as they walked toward the wider streets around the station.

At 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, emergency lights kicked in at the station, but the department stores and izakaya pubs that surround the station remained in the dark.

"What are we going to do if the lights don't come back tomorrow?" a yakitori restaurant staff said to his colleague at around 12:30 a.m., nearly one hour after the lights had gone out. "I'll come first thing tomorrow morning," he said, before pulling down the shutters and calling it a day.

In front of the famous 7-story Uniqlo store, where mannequins rotate on every floor window, the traffic lights went dark. Police officers took to the crossroad with lighted red batons, shouting messages to each other. "Pedestrians will cross now!" a police officer said, before switching to "Cars will cross now!" 30 seconds later. The back and forth continued as residents and commuters looked on worriedly.

At 1:09 a.m., more than 90 minutes after the blackout, the lights in the Kichijoji area suddenly came back on.