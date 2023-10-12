Starving Afghan earthquake survivors face reality of aid shortfall

KABUL -- The earthquakes that have devastated Afghanistan in recent days have compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, with aid organizations, Taliban officials and affected families all raising the alarm.

Afghanistan's western province of Herat was rocked by major temblors on Saturday, killing over 2,400 people and injuring thousands more. Another large earthquake struck the region on Wednesday, adding to the fear and misery. For five nights, many families slept under makeshift plastic coverings as they await proper tents, food and blankets. Others sleep under the open sky in temperatures that can drop to the single digits, while their children go hungry.