Super typhoon poised to stall Japan's trains, planes and games

TOKYO -- A powerful typhoon barreled toward Japan Thursday, forcing rail and airline operators to plan service suspensions and causing the cancellation of Rugby World Cup matches scheduled for the weekend.

East Japan Railway, also known as JR East, said it could suspend most train service throughout the Tokyo area Saturday and Sunday, when Typhoon Hagibis is expected to make landfall on Japan's main island. The operator will announce its plans early Friday.

When another powerful typhoon tore through Tokyo in early September, some lines saw significant delays in service resumption.

"Based on our past lessons, we will make preparations to avoid confusion," JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said. "We will aim for a flexible response."

Other rail operators are looking at idling trains during the storm. Central Japan Railway, or JR Tokai, is prepared to reduce or suspend service on the Tokaido shinkansen bullet train.

All Nippon Airways decided Thursday to ground every domestic flight scheduled to depart Saturday from the Tokyo area's Haneda and Narita airports. Japan Airlines will cancel most afternoon domestic flights from the same airports that day.

Two Rugby World Cup matches scheduled for Saturday are canceled, the tournament organizers said Thursday. The New Zealand-Italy and England-France games will be considered draws, and ticket holders will receive full refunds.

The organizers will decide by Sunday morning whether to hold four matches scheduled for that day, including the game between Japan and Scotland. If that game is cancelled, each team will earn 2 points, allowing Japan to progress to quarter finals.

There are already concerns that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could face similar typhoon disruptions.

"We'll need to once again run simulations to plan a response in case of a direct typhoon hit," said a high-ranking member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee.

September's typhoon, Faxai, caused power outages for up to 930,000 households in and around Chiba Prefecture as utility poles fell and wires were severed by falling trees. Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings came under fire as it took more than two weeks to fully restore service.

This time, Tepco aims to ascertain the scope of the damage faster and deploy more workers to affected areas.

Mobile phone carriers NTT Docomo, SoftBank Corp. and KDDI are preparing to dispatch vehicular base station and power supply trucks if necessary. Docomo is planning to lend mobile phones to local government authorities and provide free charging services at the company's phone shops.

Chiba Prefecture looks to send personnel armed with satellite phones to all its municipalities. They will report on the damage and what type of relief is required. Last month, a lack of communication prevented prefectural officials from visiting impacted areas for three days after the typhoon passed.

In the Chiba city of Minamiboso, which suffered a power outage due to Faxai, the water purification plant's emergency generator broke down after two days, leaving 6,800 households without water for 11 days.

A giant power generator ordered from a leasing company is due to arrive in Minamiboso on Friday.

"We will use the leased equipment for a while, then purchase a new off-grid power generator in the 2020 fiscal year," a city water official said.