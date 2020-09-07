ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Natural disasters

North Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

Typhoon Haishen will turn flying umbrellas into weapons: Japan

Supertyphoon menaces businesses in flood-hit southwest Japan

Three Gorges Dam waters drop from peak, but flood risk persists

Natural disasters

Supertyphoon passes southwestern Japan; 8.7m urged to evacuate

Widespread blackout affects 500,000 households

Typhoon Haishen barreling toward the main southwestern island of Kyushu on Sunday is shown at satellite image released by NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- A powerful typhoon continued to move northward Monday morning after passing Japan's southwestern main island, engulfing nearly all of the Kyushu region in a storm zone and prompting local authorities to urge more than 8.7 million people to evacuate across a wide area of the country.

As of 5 a.m., 504,600 households were without power in the Kyushu and Shikoku regions, according to utilities covering the areas.

The typhoon was travelling north about 30 km southwest of Tsushima, Nagasaki Prefecture, at 40kph as of 6 a.m. on Monday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The central pressure was 950 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed near the center was 40 meters per second, and the maximum wind speed was 60 meters per second.

Monday's expected maximum wind speeds are 40 meters in northern Kyushu; 25 meters in Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku and southern Kyushu; and 18 meters in Tokai and Amami.

On Monday, warm and moist air is expected to flow in from the south, making the atmosphere unstable from western to eastern Japan. Northern Kyushu, where the typhoon is approaching, will face severe rains. Even western and eastern Japan is at risk of heavy local rains with heavy thunder. The JMA told the public to be alert for heavy rains, strong winds, high waves and tidal surges.

Read Next

Latest On Natural disasters

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close