Tokyo risks over 6,000 'untreated deaths' in major earthquake

TOKYO -- In the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and following tsunami, which left approximately 18,000 people dead or missing, medical institutions were severely damaged, and many people died without receiving proper treatment. One estimate suggests that there will be about 6,600 "untreated deaths" after an earthquake directly under Tokyo, which is expected to occur at some point in the future.

March 11 marked the 12th anniversary of the 2011 quake. Measures to cope with a massive earthquake, such as increasing the number of disaster medical assistance teams (DMAT), need to be reinforced to save as many lives as possible.