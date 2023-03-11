ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Natural disasters

Tokyo risks over 6,000 'untreated deaths' in major earthquake

Medical resources would stretch past breaking point if large quake hit capital

There is a 70% chance that a magnitude 7-class earthquake will occur directly under Tokyo within the next 30 years, resulting in about 6,600 "untreated deaths," according to one estimate.
RIKA KIMURA and RION KATSUMI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- In the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and following tsunami, which left approximately 18,000 people dead or missing, medical institutions were severely damaged, and many people died without receiving proper treatment. One estimate suggests that there will be about 6,600 "untreated deaths" after an earthquake directly under Tokyo, which is expected to occur at some point in the future.

March 11 marked the 12th anniversary of the 2011 quake. Measures to cope with a massive earthquake, such as increasing the number of disaster medical assistance teams (DMAT), need to be reinforced to save as many lives as possible.

Read Next

Latest On Natural disasters

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close