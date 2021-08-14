ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

Torrential rain continues in wide areas of Japan, warnings issued

Local residents walk in a road flooded by heavy rain in Kurume, western Japan on Aug. 14.    © Kyodo
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Torrential rain continued in wide areas of Japan on Saturday, with the weather agency issuing emergency warnings in Hiroshima Prefecture as well as three prefectures in Kyushu, all of which have registered record downpours.

Landslides and flood damage are feared in a wide area stretching from western Japan to the northeastern part of the country with a seasonal front expected to hover near the main island of Honshu for a week, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Local authorities issued the highest level of alert to about 1.28 million people, or 580,000 households, in the three prefectures of Fukuoka, Saga and Nagasaki in northern Kyushu as well as the western prefecture of Hiroshima, calling on them to take steps to ensure their safety, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

Speaking at a press conference, a weather agency official said heavy rain warnings could also be issued in some areas in western and eastern Japan.

In the 24-hour period through Sunday morning, up to 300 millimeters of rainfall is forecast in the central Japan region of Tokai, and up to 250 mm across wider areas including Shikoku and Kinki in western Japan, the Kanto-Koshin region centered on Tokyo, and Kyushu.

Additionally, up to 200 mm is expected in the Chugoku region in western Japan.

Meanwhile, the city government of Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, identified a person found in a rain-triggered mudslide Friday as Fumiyo Mori, 59.

The two others missing were identified as her husband Yasuhiro, 67, and their daughter Yuko, 32.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more