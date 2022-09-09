ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Natural disasters

Torrential rains expose infrastructure woes in India's Silicon Valley

Flooding vividly highlights worries over Bengaluru's breakneck growth

Traffic edges through a waterlogged road following torrential rains in Bengaluru, India.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Shourya Agarwal began the week with the sight of his Audi submerged in a flooded basement parking lot. "[That's] not the best way to start your Monday," the founder of technology startup Flam said with more than a dash of understatement.

About 2 kilometers from Agarwal's swanky apartment building in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, Arjun Mohan hopped onto a tractor to reach his office through inundated roads. Working remotely wasn't an option for the chief executive of online education company upGrad's India arm as gushing waters had cut the power to his home.

