Turkey's earthquake devastation looms over upcoming elections

ANTAKYA, Turkey -- Under clouds of dust stirred up by excavators digging through the rubble from thousands of collapsed buildings in the ancient Turkish city of Antakya, Emrah Turkmen combed through the debris in search of some very specific items.

Holding up smashed electronic devices in what used to be the second-floor office of his partner, who perished in last month's earthquake, the 38-year-old accountant was looking for computer hard drives. "His clients, if still alive, will need to present their balance books to claim damages and insurance."