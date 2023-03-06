ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Natural disasters

Turkey's earthquake devastation looms over upcoming elections

A month on, millions of lives remain disrupted

Emrah Turkmen searches for hard-disks inside the rubble in the Antakya district of Hatay, Turkey. (Photo by Sinan Tavsan)
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

ANTAKYA, Turkey -- Under clouds of dust stirred up by excavators digging through the rubble from thousands of collapsed buildings in the ancient Turkish city of Antakya, Emrah Turkmen combed through the debris in search of some very specific items.

Holding up smashed electronic devices in what used to be the second-floor office of his partner, who perished in last month's earthquake, the 38-year-old accountant was looking for computer hard drives. "His clients, if still alive, will need to present their balance books to claim damages and insurance."

