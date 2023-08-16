Turkey set to recycle quake debris covering 'two Manhattans'

CANAKKALE, Turkey -- Japan and the U.N.'s development agency signed an agreement Wednesday to build two "state of the art" rubble recycling facilities to help tackle mountains of debris left by Turkey's devastating February earthquakes.

The pilot projects will be built in southern Hatay and Kahramanmaras, two of the hardest hit cities among nearly a dozen shaken by a disaster that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria, and saw over 300,000 structures destroyed or left uninhabitable due to severe damage.