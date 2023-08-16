ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Natural disasters

Turkey set to recycle quake debris covering 'two Manhattans'

Japan-funded project targets some of 200 million tons of rubble from February disaster

Construction machinery digs in the rubble from buildings demolished by the deadly February earthquakes in Hatay, Turkey, on July 28 (Photo by Sinan Tavsan)
SINAN TAVSAN, Nikkei staff writer | Turkey

CANAKKALE, Turkey -- Japan and the U.N.'s development agency signed an agreement Wednesday to build two "state of the art" rubble recycling facilities to help tackle mountains of debris left by Turkey's devastating February earthquakes.

The pilot projects will be built in southern Hatay and Kahramanmaras, two of the hardest hit cities among nearly a dozen shaken by a disaster that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria, and saw over 300,000 structures destroyed or left uninhabitable due to severe damage.

