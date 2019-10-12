Typhoon Hagibis: One dead in Japan as millions advised to evacuate

TOKYO -- A powerful typhoon is close to making landfall on Japan, disrupting transportation and leaving one person dead. Millions of people in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area have been advised to evacuate as the storm approaches.

Typhoon Hagibis is expected to be one of the strongest typhoons Japan has experienced in decades.

In Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo, one man in his fifties died in an overturned car in the early morning. Police are investigating whether it was caused by strong winds due to the typhoon. In the city, several houses have been affected by strong winds and parts of their roof were blown off. Five people, including three minors, have been injured.

Meanwhile, millions of people have been affected by evacuation advisories issued by municipal governments. In Tokyo, as of 2:45 p.m., over 14 cities and towns have advised residents to evacuate.

Most public transportation in the Tokyo area has been suspended. East Japan Railway, the operator of Tokyo's major rail lines, had suspended all regular train services in the capital region by 1 p.m.

Service is projected to resume Sunday afternoon, but delays are possible, depending on the storm's damage.

A huge wave crashes into a breakwater in Shizuoka Prefecture as Typhoon Hagibis approaches. © Kyodo

The Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train canceled all trips Saturday between Tokyo and Nagoya. Other bullet train lines were suspended or services cut back as well.

Tokyo's Narita Airport has stopped accepting incoming passenger flights because railways servicing the airport have halted their operations. In September, when another strong typhoon hit the area, more than 10,000 people were stuck at the airport because flights kept arriving after buses and railways stopped operating.

Most retail stores and restaurants suspended their operation on Saturday. Seven-Eleven Japan operator Seven & i Holdings and department store group Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings closed stores. Sushiro Global Holdings, operator of a chain of conveyor belt sushi restaurants, closed 150 outlets in the Kanto and Tokai regions on Saturday.

Tourist attractions such as Tokyo Disney Resort closed their doors on the day and several music concerts were cancelled or postponed. The Rugby World Cup cancelled two games on Saturday.