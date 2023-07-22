Nepal investment board chief confident of attracting overseas money

TOKYO -- Nepal has been making efforts to accept more investments from overseas. In a recent interview with Nikkei, Sushil Bhatta, chief executive officer of the state-run Investment Board Nepal, stressed that the country will promote large-scale private direct investments, putting more emphasis in areas such as clean energy and information technology.

Bhatta recently visited Tokyo in a bid to attract more investment from Japan. According to the board, Nepal has raised $9.5 billion in investments from all over the world. The South Asian country's efforts picked up especially after it formulated investment guidelines in 2019.