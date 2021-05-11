ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

New chief of Japan business lobby vows to act for all of society

Keidanren's Tokura says it will 'not budge in our stance on democracy, human rights'

The incoming head of Japanese business lobby Keidanren, Masakazu Tokura, speaks at a news conference on May 10. (Photo by Tetsuya Kitayama)
JUNICHI SUGIHARA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, will soon replace its chairman at one of the most challenging junctures in the top corporate lobby's history.

Sumitomo Chemical Chairman Masakazu Tokura will take over from Hitachi Executive Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi, who is leaving for health reasons, on June 1, Keidanren said Monday.

This comes at a time when corporate Japan is not only grappling with the fallout from the pandemic, but also faces growing international skepticism of capitalism itself.

"I want Keidanren to be an organization that thinks of society as a whole and not just industry," Tokura said Monday. Citing economic security, he said: "We are in an age where the political and economic sectors cooperate closely. We plan to make various proposals."

In the U.S., major corporations have responded to public ire over inequality. The Business Roundtable has announced a move away from the "shareholder primacy" principle in a statement where CEOs pledge to benefit all stakeholders, including their employees and their communities.

Then there are the reports of forced labor by minority Muslim Uyghurs from China's Xinjiang region. Japanese corporations have yet to fully assuage concerns over such labor in their supply chains -- a step that will require unequivocal messaging from the business community.

"We will not budge in the slightest in our stance on democracy, human rights and other universal values," Tokura said. But it is "important to build stable relations between Japan and China," he said.

Tokura said the global shift away from carbon dioxide "has the potential to become a crisis if we do nothing, but also holds business opportunities."

The Japanese business community has not demonstrably formed a united front in actively pursuing decarbonization. Keidanren members include steelmakers, petroleum wholesalers, transport companies and others that cannot easily shrink their carbon footprints.

Keidanren's contribution to COVID-19 response has proved a challenge as well. The organization has championed the expansion of telecommuting, but the group has been unable to fully display the lobbying power that had influenced key government policies in the past.

Nakanishi's repeated hospitalizations for lymphoma treatment have disrupted his activities, and in turn Keidanren's.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more