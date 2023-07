TOKYO -- Japanese shares rebounded on Monday, with the Nikkei Stock Average rising 564.29 points, or 1.7%, to 33,753.33 -- a level not seen since March 1990.

The recent bull market has been driven by semiconductors, but expectations of a surge in capital spending helped the latest lift in stock prices. The Topix machinery subindex rose 3.2%, the sharpest increase of all 33 subindexes.