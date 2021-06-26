Not all Japanese towns are shrinking: 300 show how it's done

TOKYO -- Though Japan's population continues to decline, about 300 growing communities nationwide have bucked the trend thanks in part to their investments in child care assistance for families.

Japan's population of 126.22 million in 2020 was down 0.7% from the 2015 count, preliminary twice-a-decade census data released Friday shows. More than 80% of cities, towns and villages lost residents. The total population declined for the second time in a row.

Yet Nagareyama, a city in Chiba Prefecture, raised its population by 14.7% over five years. This is the highest growth rate among municipalities save for areas in Fukushima Prefecture, where evacuation orders linked to the March 2011 nuclear disaster were lifted.

The Tsukuba Express rail line, which opened in 2005, sparked a redevelopment project near Nagareyama stations that struck the right balance between commercial buildings and parks.

"They're successfully proceeding with an urban plan targeting dual-income households and families with children," said Yoichi Ikemoto, chief editor of housing information site Suumo.

Nagareyama attracts young families in part due to the support the city offers them. A city-backed bus service takes children to day care centers after parents drop them off at train stations.

A large shopping complex connected to the train station in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, attracts many families with young children. (Photo by Makoto Okada)

Nagareyama's fertility rate averaged 1.58 between 2013 and 2017, surpassing the nationwide average of 1.43. Communities with high population growth tend to have elevated fertility rates. This suggests that promoting local births will be indispensable to halting a demographic crunch, along with drawing populations from the outside.

Matsudo, another city in Chiba, grew by 3.1% from 2015. Day care centers for children 2 or younger are near or inside train stations. No child has been put on a waiting list for six consecutive years as of April. The city also established four coworking spaces with a child care room as telecommuting increased due to the pandemic.

"With the growth of nuclear families, society as a whole needs to support child rearing," Matsudo Mayor Kenji Hongoya said. "Even as we proceed with measures for the elderly, it's important that we develop space for the younger generation to be active and add to regional strength."

While Tokyo and Osaka grew, Japan's decline has been particularly pronounced in so-called designated cities, which handle many prefectural functions. Kitakyushu recorded the largest drop-off by raw number, losing 21,644 people in five years. The Sea of Japan coastal city of Niigata saw attrition of 20,442 people, and Nagasaki lost 20,203.

But Akashi, a city near Kobe, grew 3.6%. A child care facility near the local Japan Railways station, replete with a large indoor playground, opened in 2017. The city started a "diaper subscription" service in October targeting infants. Every month, support staff experienced in child rearing deliver 3,000 yen ($27) worth of diapers, baby food and other necessities free of charge. These encounters create opportunities for parents to ask for advice.