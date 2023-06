BANGKOK -- Thailand's tourism sector is taking LGBT travelers more seriously, hoping their spending on events and medical treatments gives the country a post-COVID economic jolt.

The Thai economy grew 2.7% in the first quarter of 2023 from a year earlier, and the central bank expects it to expand 3.6% for the whole year. Authorities say the tourism sector, which accounted for about 20% of the economy before the pandemic, will play an essential role.