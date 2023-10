TOKYO -- The cost of building the venue for World Expo 2025 in Osaka is set to clock in as much as 50 billion yen ($330 million) above the last estimate in 2020, due mainly to rising prices for materials and labor, Nikkei has learned.

The estimate has been revised up to 235 billion yen, more than 80% above the figure in Japan's 2018 bid for the event. The extra costs will be distributed in an even three-way split among the central government, local authorities, and the business community.