Osaka gamblers will take boat to casino

OSAKA -- The city of Osaka will construct a ship terminal on an artificial island that will host a casino resort expected to open around 2024, making the site easier to reach.

To be built on the harbor island of Yumeshima as a first step toward opening a casino resort there, the terminal will accommodate vessels as large as 1,000-passenger cruise ships, according to city government sources. The plans were revealed Friday.

In addition, the link will help with transporting workers and materials for construction on the island, which will also be the site of the 2025 World Expo.

The plan addresses complaints that the casino will be difficult to access from Kansai Airport and the city center. The terminal may be completed before the 2024 target, according to city officials.

The terminal will be built on the island's north end, which is near the casino resort -- an area also protected from heavy surf.

A policy paper issued Friday by the city details plans for land use on the island and transportation links. An official plan will be drawn up in December after a public comment period.

Construction on the island is envisioned in three phases. A resort area including casino, hotel, concert hall and convention center facilities will be developed first. Entertainment center and technology lab facilities will follow. Extended-stay facilities will be built on the southern part of the island in the final phase.

A bridge now connects the island to central Osaka. The city also plans to extend a subway line via a tunnel. "Securing access to the Yumeshima is essential -- one subway line probably isn't enough," said an official at Hong Kong-based Galaxy Entertainment Group, which is vying to run the casino resort.