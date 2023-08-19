ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Pakistan eyes deeper discounts as Russian oil imports hit snag

Current deal economically infeasible despite official denials, insiders say

A ship carrying Russian crude anchored in Karachi in June: Pakistan's refinery says the oil was processed successfully, but experts and officials have cast doubt on the viability of the imports.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan wants a better deal on Russian oil after trial imports proved uneconomical, informed sources and experts say, despite official assurances that the arrangement has been a success.

The South Asian country earlier this year struck a deal to import discounted crude oil from Russia as it attempts to shore up energy supplies while conserving scarce foreign reserves. In a trial run, Pakistan imported about 740,000 barrels worth of oil in two shipments in June, with plans to ramp up purchases to 100,000 barrels a day -- equivalent to two-thirds of the country's oil imports.

