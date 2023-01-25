ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Pakistan faces oil drought warnings as forex woes plague industry

Official indirectly links recent major blackout to conservation measures

Motorists wait at a gas station in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Jan. 24, the day after a countrywide power outage.   © Reuters
ADNAN AAMIR, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan is hurtling toward an oil crisis, distributors and some officials warn, as a prolonged shortage of dollars wreaks havoc throughout the economy.

A nationwide power outage this week underscored the razor-thin margins for error in the South Asian country's energy sector. The government said the blackout, which lasted around 16 hours, was caused by a technical glitch in the transmission system. A federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, also drew an indirect connection to dwindling fuel supplies.

