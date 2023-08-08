Pakistan needs to diversify its partners: top investment official

TOKYO -- Pakistan "needs other partners" to balance its trade deficit with China and reduce imports more generally, as it works to escape an economic crisis, the South Asian country's top investment official said.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, federal minister for the Board of Investment, made the remark in an interview with Nikkei in Tokyo during a recent visit to Japan for talks with corporate executives and government officials. "We need to diversify because every country has different requirements, specific requirements," he said.