ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's government is trumpeting its first Russian oil imports as a game changer for the sinking economy, but experts stress that it is too early to say how much the opaque arrangement will help.

A ship carrying the equivalent of about 330,000 barrels of Russian crude oil docked at the port of Karachi on Sunday. Another vessel with slightly more oil is expected to arrive next week. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the imports transformative for the country.